Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bottega Veneta Struts Into Resort Season With Intrecciato Jeans

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Bottega Veneta
1 / 12

Intrecciato, the leather weaving technique that Bottega Veneta is known for, isn't exactly new — but Matthieu Blazy, nearly a year into his role as the Italian label's creative director, manages to reinvent the craft season after season.

For Resort 2023, Blazy extends the instantly recognizable style to everyone's favorite wardrobe staple: a pair of jeans. This isn't the first time the designer has riffed on the enduring appeal of denim — for Fall/Winter 2022, he showed pants made of leather engineered to look exactly like denim, resulting in a mind-bending trompe l'oeil effect.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bottega Veneta
1 / 8

His latest creation doesn't deal in illusion, though. The relaxed-fit, five-pocket bottoms are very clearly made out of tightly woven leather, a fact that makes them all the more impressive.

Intrecciato also shows up on supersized shopping bags, tiny takes on the Cassette, and platform mules, more shining examples of Blazy's ability to refresh the Bottega signature.

Other offerings destined for market success: studded clogs, puffy slides, and an ultra-slouchy, unstructured shoulder bag that strikes as Blazy's proposed successor to the crescent, Daniel Lee's soft-sided hit.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyNylon Side Bag Cobalt Blue
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceInsulated Himalayan Vest Dark Oak
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ReebokBeatnik Moc Beige
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
  • These Jeans Are an Illusion. Their Ubiquity Is Not
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
  • Bottega Vans-neta: In Beautifully Woven Leather, Skate Shoes Go Quiet Luxury
  • 2024 Saw Huge Creative Director Reshuffles, but 2025 Is When the Fun Begins
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now