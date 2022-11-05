Bottega Veneta Struts Into Resort Season With Intrecciato Jeans

Intrecciato, the leather weaving technique that Bottega Veneta is known for, isn't exactly new — but Matthieu Blazy, nearly a year into his role as the Italian label's creative director, manages to reinvent the craft season after season.

For Resort 2023, Blazy extends the instantly recognizable style to everyone's favorite wardrobe staple: a pair of jeans. This isn't the first time the designer has riffed on the enduring appeal of denim — for Fall/Winter 2022, he showed pants made of leather engineered to look exactly like denim, resulting in a mind-bending trompe l'oeil effect.

Bottega Veneta 1 / 8

His latest creation doesn't deal in illusion, though. The relaxed-fit, five-pocket bottoms are very clearly made out of tightly woven leather, a fact that makes them all the more impressive.

Intrecciato also shows up on supersized shopping bags, tiny takes on the Cassette, and platform mules, more shining examples of Blazy's ability to refresh the Bottega signature.

Other offerings destined for market success: studded clogs, puffy slides, and an ultra-slouchy, unstructured shoulder bag that strikes as Blazy's proposed successor to the crescent, Daniel Lee's soft-sided hit.