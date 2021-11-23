Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Simple, Functional, Timeless: This Is Braun x Highsnobiety

Written by Fabian Gorsler
Contributing to Braun’s 100-year anniversary celebrations, Highsnobiety has teamed up with the iconic German brand on a collection, comprising a range of apparel, as well as several co-branded items from Braun’s legendary catalog of products, including watches and alarm clocks.

In addition to the co-branded capsule collection, Braun and Highsnobiety are auctioning off several of the former’s iconic products, such as the cult Wandanlage Hi-Fi system, via eBay, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local, community-focused organizations in Germany. One lucky fan of the brand will also be able to win five vintage Braun products. For a chance to win, head here.

BRAUN x HighsnobietyTS45 L450 TG60 Wandanlage Hoodie Grey
$110.00
The Braun x Highsnobiety partnership is built on three guiding themes: simplicity, functionality, and durability. The apparel falls under the first theme, featuring imagery of Braun’s most famous products, taken directly from the archives, keeping graphics and branding to a minimum. The Braun x Highsnobiety products are functional and designed to be incorporated into your daily life, while the vintage items being auctioned and raffled off are testament to Braun’s focus on creating timeless products — both in regard to design and quality.

The apparel collection is set to be released on November 10 via Highsnobiety Shop. It consists of classic, contemporary pieces such as hoodies, t-shirts, and caps, all of which have been tastefully outfitted with the aforementioned imagery from Braun’s design archives. Pricing for the clothing begins at €45.

BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Black
$45.00
The co-branded essentials collection comprises the LE01, 02, 03 speakers, the BC12 and BC09 alarm clocks, and the Series Pro 9 410S shaver. The items have all been selected for how their sleek, intuitive design has made them useful, as well as how they are indispensable for modern life. Pricing starts at €35.

Check out the lookbook above, which features many of the products that will be available from November 10 at Highsnobiety Shop, and shop the full collection below.

Shop our Braun collection below

BRAUN x HighsnobietyDesign und Technik Hoodie Eggshell
$110.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyDesign und Technik T-Shirt White
$55.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietySM 31 Hoodie Blue
$110.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyTS45 L450 TG60 Wandanlage Hoodie Grey
$110.00
$110.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyDesign und Technik T-Shirt White
$55.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietySeries Pro 9 Model 9410s Black
$500.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyTP1 T-Shirt Black
$55.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Black
$45.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyDN 40 T-Shirt Light Grey
$55.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyBC09 Digital Alarm Clock Grey
$45.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyBC12 Classic Alarm Clock Grey
$35.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo T-Shirt Eggshell
$55.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Hoodie Black
$110.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLE03 White
$395.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLE02 White
$835.00
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLE01 White
$1,170.00
Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

