No Hibernating Here: Bravest Studios Is Dropping Bear Claw Shoes

Next up for Bravest Studios? Bear claw shoes, of course.

Wait, wait. Bear claw shoes? Exactly. Bear claw shoes. Bravest Studios' forthcoming shoe is exactly how it sounds: a pair of brown-haired mules equipped with sharp toe nails.

Specifically, Bravest's Bear Claw mules arrive with premium calf hair for the upper while pointy silver metal nails protruding from the shoe's front. Lastly, a clean Bravest Studios branding gets stamped on the shoe's smooth-looking footbed.

Prior to this drop, the craziest thing coming from Bravest was probably its riffs on luxury brand monograms and popular designs (and those aren't not even truly wild). This year, the New York-based label delivered a series of eye-catching "Birks," including that chocolate paisley colorway.

But Bear Claws mules? This takes the cake for the wildest Bravest drop yet — and the label's fans want all parts.

"I'm getting two pairs just in case," one Instagram user wrote in the comments. "Need these WTF," another said.

Well, it's almost time to embrace your inner grizzly for those interested. Bravest Studios' Bear Claws will drop on December 29 on the brand's website. The price? A very affordable $110.

After Thug Club's monstrous steppers and basically any Suicoke and Midorikawa linkup, you'd think toe-y shoes wouldn't be all that surprising at this point. But nope, it catches me off-guard every time.

JW Anderson also joined the toes-out wave with its paw'd-up shoes this year. That's paws, not claws, by the way. The claw department is where Bravest Studios comes in.