Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham Have Mastered Matching 'Fits

Few couples are matching their ‘fits quite like Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham right now.

From perfectly-coordinated Givenchy suits in Paris, to a cute Y2K-inspired pink ensemble in celebration of Wendy's Strawberry Frosty, the Peltz Beckhams never miss a trick when it comes to an opportunity to twin.

In fact, the pair are pretty unique as a whole when it comes to style. A far cry from the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellys of this world, Brooklyn and Nicola’s approach to fashion is less about shock factor (I’m looking at you, Fox and MGK and “70s Disco Porn”), and more about, well, the subtle factor, if there is such a thing.

Their latest look to catch the attention came at this weekend’s Santa Monica Farmers market, California, where they were spotted in matching denim jeans and black everything else, a look that harked back to the early noughties, with matching sunglasses the cherry on the cake.

The pair matched at Valentino’s SS23 show in Paris earlier this year too, when they arrived sporting matching earthy get-ups from the Italian designer soon after a trip to Venice where they were spotted floating angelically in white, a ‘fit that also saw Brooklyn sporting some of those Dior x Birkenstocks.

Honestly, I’ve a lot of time for couples matching their outfits. It’s fun, pleasing to the eye, and shouldn’t be restricted just to halloween.

And sure, Brooklyn’s style might not be everyone’s cup of tea (much like his online chef status), but it’s a sure-fire improvement from what he used to roam around wearing (again, I’m looking at you, Brooklyn Beckham of 2019). God bless the heat. No hate here.