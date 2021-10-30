Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Everyone, Even This Jacket, Luvs CPFM

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Human Made
1 / 11

One of my favorite things about Cactus Plant Flea Market is that it keeps an extremely low profile. Founder Cynthia Lu barely pipes up on social media — both she and her label prefer to lay low and only emerge for surprise launches rather than engage in the usual tease-hype-drop cycle.

Now that we're properly in autumn, though, Cactus Plant has returned to longtime pal Nigo's Human Made with a fresh selection of seasonal layers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Note that this isn't a collaboration, just a selection of stuff debuting on Human Made's web store and Cactus Plant's website on October 31. Happy Halloween, indeed.

Apparently, this launch marks the fifth season of Cactus Plant's "Japan Made" collection — I presume that, like previous drops, these items are made in Japan through Human Made's Otsumo Co. production company.

That'd make sense, as the 11 items on hand are all as indebted to workwear and militaria as Nigo's own fare.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cactus Plant is diving as deep as ever into the realm of hardwearing utility, serving up some zippered chore coats — peep the crazy pocket count — quilted liner jackets, carpenter pants, and even some undies.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Because this is a CPFM affair, you get the requisite flashes of hippy-dippy color by way of patches and prints aplenty, down to some fuzzy yin-yangs and "TREEHUGGER" text (all caps when you spell the hoodie's name). The "I LUV CPFM" detail on the multi-pocketed jacket is a particular standout, IMO.

Can't say I get the weird dragon hat thing but the rest is as solid as anything that Cactus Plant has ever made.

Considering how often CPFM is tapped to make mere merch, it's always nice whenever the label gets to flex its stylistic muscles — the results are always wearably weird and that's what I like to see.

Shop latest arrivals

Sold out
Story mfg.Short On Time Jacket Ecru Nice Trip
$455.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
JACQUEMUSLa Maille Merano Multi Green
$535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone IslandClima Bottle Green
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Crazy, Techy Sneaker Shouldn't Go This Hard in "Cactus" Denim
  • Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist
  • Cactus Plant Flea Market's Junya Silks Are a Secret
  • Levi's Rebirthed UNDERCOVER Grails in Denim & on Flea
  • How Very NIGO to Bring Cactus Plant Flea Market In on His Nike Collab
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now