CPFM's New Nike Shoe Is on Balenciaga Levels

Sneakers

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike are back, baby. And just when their collaborative shoes couldn't get wilder, the two reappear with the alleged Air Flea 2.

First looks at CPFM and Nike's newest collab arrived courtesy of Turnstile bassist Franz Lyonz, who gave the thicc new shoes a Rolling Loud debut.

Lyons' on-foot looks reveal the Flea 2 with massive details, including a hulking tire tread-level sole stretching from the shoe's heel to over the toe. It looks as if Nike's Overbreak and Balenciaga's Defender had a baby, honestly.

CPFM's latest collaborative Nike appears to be lace-free, finished with two large straps to keep your foot secure — topped off with an even-larger cream Swoosh realized in a smooth material.

Judging by how the Swoosh hangs off, the massive detail is probably removable, which aligns with CPFM's DIY ethos as previously exhibited with its Air Force 1s and By You Blazers. Though it wasn't intended to be a crafts project, folks couldn't resist shaving their wooly CPFM Dunks. Understandable.

Concluding details on the new CPFM Nike shoe sees a "Flea 2" strikes the tongue and heel tab. Elsewhere, you'll catch several small reminders of Nike's presence.

In case you find yourself digging the road-ready vibes, Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Air Flea 2 is rumored to drop sometime during the Holiday 2023 season at Nike. Hopefully, a fresh batch of apparel options will also accompany the new thick steppers.

Neither Nike nor Cactus Plant Flea Market has confirmed (nor denied) their rumored wild new shoe yet. Then again, we typically don't receive word from Cynthia Lu's brand until days before a release — sometimes, she'll just shock-drop stuff.

