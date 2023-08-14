Highsnobiety

Jungkook, Jennie, Kendall Jenner, Kid Cudi: Calvin Klein Fall '23 Brings Out Big Guns

Style
Calvin Klein is back with another A+ campaign sure to attract Euphoria heads, K-pop fanatics, and ragers alike.

For Fall 2023, Calvin Klein enlists another star-studded cast, including Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner, Euphoria's Alexa Demie, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and BTS' Jungkook. Calvin Klein just gets it.

The American label's Fall 2023 campaign is rooted in "redefining sensuality through scenes of pleasure and play," as the brand says in a press statement.

The stars come together for #hot captures donning the brand's underwear, denim, and apparel staples, classics that have been refreshed with new fabrications and modernity for even more timeless looks and effortless fits for the fall season.

In tandem with the stellar campaign, Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 collection – as modeled by the familiar faves above — launched on August 14 on the brand's website.

Calvin Klein is the king of great campaigns, often complete with buzzing names looking unbothered in their CK undies and jeans (what's not to like?). And Fall 2023 is no exception.

With Fall 2023, Calvin Klein has yet again demonstrated that no one gets the power of K-pop like the fashion label, having tapped CK ambassadors Jennie and Jungkook once more for the latest. Like Jungkook's viral debut and Jennie's Fall '21 moment, it's safe to assume the latest will be another big one for the K-pop camps.

Indeed, fan pages will be well-fed with Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 campaign. New profile pics loading...

