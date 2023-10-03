Miu Miu SS24 Asks: How Low (Rise) Can You Go?

Two years after Miu Miu introduced its style-shifting, ultra low-rise miniskirt — a callback to the early 2000s that sparked fashion's full-brown craze for all things Y2K — the label is still committed to baring as much pelvis as possible.

For Spring/Summer 2024, Miuccia Prada showed a new crop of low-rise bottoms including slouchy trousers (hanging onto models' hipbones by the grace of thick, leather belts), swishy midi skirts, and beachy board shorts.

And there was, of course, a new iteration of the Miu Miu miniskirt. Drawstring athletic shorts seemed to serve as the jumping off point for Miuccia's latest take, which refashioned the gym staple into tiny, poofy petticoats. They were paired with baggy polo shirts, infusing the otherwise ultra-sexy bottoms with a bit of Miu Miu's nerd-chic energy.

Other highlights from the show: a fresh Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration, braided thong sandals that models wore with colorful bandaids wrapped around their toes, and Troye Sivan, who made his runway debut in an ensemble that was suspiciously Vineyard Vines-coded.