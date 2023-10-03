Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Miu Miu SS24 Asks: How Low (Rise) Can You Go?

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Two years after Miu Miu introduced its style-shifting, ultra low-rise miniskirt — a callback to the early 2000s that sparked fashion's full-brown craze for all things Y2K — the label is still committed to baring as much pelvis as possible.

For Spring/Summer 2024, Miuccia Prada showed a new crop of low-rise bottoms including slouchy trousers (hanging onto models' hipbones by the grace of thick, leather belts), swishy midi skirts, and beachy board shorts.

And there was, of course, a new iteration of the Miu Miu miniskirt. Drawstring athletic shorts seemed to serve as the jumping off point for Miuccia's latest take, which refashioned the gym staple into tiny, poofy petticoats. They were paired with baggy polo shirts, infusing the otherwise ultra-sexy bottoms with a bit of Miu Miu's nerd-chic energy.

Other highlights from the show: a fresh Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration, braided thong sandals that models wore with colorful bandaids wrapped around their toes, and Troye Sivan, who made his runway debut in an ensemble that was suspiciously Vineyard Vines-coded.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • Model wearing Prada iris Mohair hat in color purple
    31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Summer Sale
    • Style
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Summer Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    5 Low Key Staples To Heat Up Your Summer Fits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A model wears a brown Miu Miu top, matching slacks, and the latest Miu Miu x New Balance 530 sneaker collab on the SS24 runway in Paris
    Miu Miu & New Balance's Latest Shoe Is Extra Elderly
    • Sneakers
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 adidas Stan Smith is landing for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Y-3's Stan Smith Is For the Minimalists
    • Sneakers
  • mugler ss24
    With Angela Bassett & Paris Hilton, Mugler SS24 Did the Thing
    • Style
  • Pharrell Williams is seen outside Sacai fashion show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week.
    Only Pharrell Could Pull Off a Double Denim Suit
    • Style
  • moncler adidas collab
    Moncler x adidas Originals Is So Puffing Good
    • Sneakers
  • Photographs of Mizuno's Wave Prophecy Moc & Infinity Moc shoes in black leather
    The Most Insane Shoes Mizuno Ever Made Are Back
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023