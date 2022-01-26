Elevator Selfies Are Carne Bollente's Kink

Brand: Carne Bollente

Editor's Notes: Ah, elevator selfies. They'll either have you embarrassed as the door slides open to the next unknown passenger or posing confidently regardless of who's watching. The latter is very much the case of Carne Bollente's Fall/Winter 2022 campaign as the Paris-based brand delivers another "100% sex-positive" collection by the way of elevator flicks.

If you are familiar with Carne Bollente and its usual innuendoes surrounding sex, the collection's title, "Cum Together," should come off not as a surprise but rather tongue-in-cheek.

For FW22, founders Hijiri Endo, Théodore Famery and Agoston Palinko simply continue to do what they do best: elevate streetwear essentials with racy references and playful graphics.

While models strike exaggerated selfie poses, the label's pieces are heard loud and clear with the help of illustrators Pepo Moreno and Camille Potte.

Equally loudly, Carne Bollente nods to recurring themes of sex positivity and the aspect of solidarity with other social movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

Model Yassin Chekkouh strikes a pose in a "Consent? Yes, Please!" flower-printed ringer tee paired with black speedos. In another shot, a diverse gathering of naked bodies dance on a beige crewneck sweater as an allover design.

Then, you can't help but notice twins Charlotte and Juliette Castay wearing matching pink hoodies featuring bunnies "getting it on".

"This collection is the culmination of our past work," Carne Bollente explained in an Instagram post. "Since 2015, we’ve been talking, thinking and expressing about sex-positivity and inclusivity. With the time, we build up our own definition of what this movement means for us through our life and own perceptions."

Carne Bollente manages to supply the ultimate knitwear and layering pieces for the cold weather season, embedded with intentional design codes and just enough risqué.