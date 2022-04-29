Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

CASETiFY's Carrots Probably Won't Give You Night Vision

Written by Sam Cole in Design
CASETiFY
1 / 4

No, CASETiFY's new collaborative collection with Carrots definitely won't help you see in the dark – lack of wish fulfillment aside, its new range of tech and lifestyle accessories will give your iPhone that orange glow you've always wished for.

I'm totally fighting the urge to say "how 'bout them apples" right now, but there it is anyway. How 'bout them carrots, I guess? Bad jokes aside, Carrots by Anwar Carrots is lowkey everywhere. Although the streetwear brand's business is booming and has been for a minute, I'd hazard a guess that you probably heard of it through its super-popular Crocs collaborations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Crocs has pretty much every color under the sun in rotation locked in within its footwear line-up, but it's hard to beat Carrots' brightly saturated orange offering – a staple of the brand.

From apparel to clogs and lifestyle accessories, if you're looking to live out your root vegetable dreams, Carrots is the place to go.

We love a reunion, and the Supreme of phone cases, CASETiFY, does too. Once again connecting with the orange-clad Carrots, CASETiFY's favorite iPhone cases have been redecorated to offer up a five-piece selection, complete with classic brand graphics.

All five of the cases on offer are, you guessed it, bright orange, but each is finished off with recognizable graphics and characters from Carrots' mainline apparel collections. First up is a classic spell out, followed by three variations on the brand's rabbit character, and my personal favorite that simply reads: "that's a awful lot of carrots."

If your phone case requires an update, you can head over to CASETiFY to shop the new collaboration now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Memory Of Black/Footwear White/Black
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceUXC72EC Black
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • Inside Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita & Highsnobiety’s Floral-Filled Miami Night Out
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now