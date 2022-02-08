Not that it ever ended, but with spring on the tip of our minds, Croc SZN is set to get a seasonal reset – and what better way to kickstart months of sunshine and comfort than with a second collaborative collection from Crocs and Carrots?

Growing up around Crocs, at a friend's house, on nurses, stocked in Office alongside a mountain of Jibbitz, I never could've predicted how big of a fashion statement the clog would go on to become. Realistically, could any of us?

From surviving at the brink of destruction to becoming the additional element needed to craft Ye's favorite set of boots, Crocs phoenix-like resurrection is worthy of all the praise, and frankly, all of the collaborations.

We've kept keen eyes on all of the team-ups the colorful clog experts have pushed into the spotlight, from Palace to Balenciaga, Justin Beiber, and Pleasures, but very few have garnered such love as Anwar Carrots' bright orange pair.

Argued by a vocal few to be the best of the best when it comes to Croc collabs, Carrots' effort (spearheaded by Footlocker's Project Greenhouse) was one worthy of a follow-up – and like all good follow-ups, what we've received is bigger and better.

The collection, of course, sees the return of the signature-colored Classic All-Terrain Clog, which now sits parallel to the brown Soil Classic Clog, complete with sex Jibbitz. What a dream.

Again, bigger and better is a key theme here, so both colorways of the collab Crocs come paired with a matching hoodie and sweatpants, all of which are available in sizes XS-XXL, fit for the whole family.

You can satiate your taste for Carrots x Crocs from February 11 exclusively via Project Greenhouse and the Greenhouse app, with a wider release online at Footlocker and Crocs from February 23.