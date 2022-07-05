The Latest CdG Play x Converse Collab Is Outside-in

COMME des GARÇONS' CdG PLAY label is dropping a new Converse collab that looks strikingly similar to the old ones. That's okay, though, because there's always a market for the funny heart shoes.

Utilizing basically the exact same color palette as the red and beige CdG PLAY x Converse first seen earlier this year, CdG PLAY's latest sneaker collab makes a few minor alterations to the design.

Notably, the shoes all swap and invert their tongues, so that the beige pair has the black shoes' tongue and vice versa. This goes for the low and high-top pairs alike, which now feature the sizing information on the exterior of the tongue.

That's about it. The red sole, white toecap, contrasting heel patch, and Filip Pągowski's unmissable CdG PLAY heart logo remain unchanged.

It's been a nice year of subtle updates for CdG Play, which has subtly innovated its best-selling Converse Chuck Taylors with hidden hearts and all-over branding that riff on the popularity of that heart logo, even adding the branding to the first-ever CdG Play outerwear collab.

If you aren't already a fan, these kicks likely won't sway you. But, if you're like most casual CdG fans, you already have a pair or two of these bad boys kicking around and a fun new colorway is the perfect opportunity to re-up on CdG PLAY's ultra-wearable Converse.

You'll no have to wait long, though you won't have a lot of opportunity to cop if you're in America or Europe: the new high and low CdG PLAY x Converse sneakers drop July 6 at Dover Street Market Ginza and select Japanese COMME des GARÇONS flagships for approximately $150 apiece.