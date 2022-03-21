It’s a Whole Lotta Red on CDG Play's New Chuck 70 Collab

Brand: COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Hi and Lo in black and white

Release Date: March 24

Price: $150

Buy: Dover Street Market and Converse's website and physical stores

Editor’s Notes: After all-over heart prints, neon colorways, and even a timid heart drop, the COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse collab give its latest Chuck Taylors the "whole lotta red" treatment.

The newest CDG PLAY Chuck 70 returns to the OG days, flaunting the 2014 collaborative sneaker's Filip Pągowski-designed heart-and-eyes motif on the signature canvas upper.

Though I admire the shoe's throwback details, my eyes can't stay off of the shoe's new candy red midsole.

Bright and squeaky-sleek, red paints the CDG PLAY x Converse Chuck 70's midsole, further accentuating the gaze of the CDG's staring heart logo.

A contrasting pinstripe design then strikes through the midsole, interrupting the all-red affair for an even more daring sensibility.

COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse remain among the most coveted sneaker collabs for casual consumers, offering playful Chuck Taylor iterations ranging from simplistic to print-crazed statement pieces.

Personally I'm a fan of the collab's more understated drops, but I appreciate the fresh takes on the PLAY COMME des GARÇONS Chuck Taylors, like its outgoing red-soled Chuck 70s.

Honestly, how could you say "no" to the CDG PLAY heart's eyes on Converse?

