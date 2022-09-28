Cecilie Bahnsen & ASICS Turned Running Shoes Into Flower Beds

Cecilie Bahnsen's roster of collaborations is blooming. The Danish designer, beloved for her gossamer gowns, has collaborated with ASICS on what I can only describe as the prettiest sneakers ever.

At Paris Fashion Week, Bahnsen sent models down the runway in a combination that's become a touchpoint of her design aesthetic: light-as-air frocks paired with down-to-earth sneakers.

Highsnobiety

These weren't just any sneakers — they were ASICS, what appear to be the footwear giant's Gel-1130 and Gel-1090, adorned with classically Bahnsen touches. Dainty green flowers were dotted in clusters across the 1130's toe and heel, while larger silver petals were applied to the upper of the 1090.

The floral appliqués were reminiscent of Bahnsen's Suicoke collaboration, a capsule of hiking sandals decked out in colorful blooms. The Copenhagen-based creative has also worked with Charles & Keith and Hereu on similarly floral footwear.

Banhsen's ASICS collaboration is reportedly made using leftover fabric and beads from her studio, an eco-minded touch in line with the sneaker label's efforts to use recycled materials. Only 50 pairs of the hand-beaded shoes will be produced and sold at Banhsen's website starting in October.