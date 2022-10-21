Cecilie Bahnsen's Wild ASICS Collection Has Finally Arrived

Brand: Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS

Model: GEL-NIMBUS 9, GEL-1090, GEL-1130, GEL-NIMBUS 23, and GEL-NIMBUS 24

Release Date: Available now

Price: €350-490 (approx. $340-477)

Buy: Online at Cecilie Bahsen

Editor's Notes: If you're anything like me, your eyes are typically directed toward the floor when Fashion Week comes around. Sure, the clothes and accessories are cool enough, but I'm always itching to see what the world of sneakers has to offer – and disappointment isn't felt all that often.

Collaborations have become a staple of every global Fashion Week, so much so that we're always ready to pull together a good ol' list of the best on offer. From Nike to Salomon, ASICS, and Li-Ning, the fashion industry has shown it has a deep love of sneakers, and everyone has their own unique way of expressing said love.

For Cecilie Bahnsen, that love is an expression of Scandinavian design and modern femininity, built from the ground up through upcycling. With ASICS, less is often more, making it difficult to actually improve on the foundations provided – yet Cecilie Bahnsen has found a way.

During its Paris Fashion Week SS23 show, it was difficult not to remain fixated on the exciting selection of ASICS models that dressed the feet of the models. The line-up included the GEL-NIMBUS 9, GEL-1090, GEL-1130, GEL-NIMBUS 23, and GEL-NIMBUS 24, dolled up with otherworldly florals.

Now, the 50-piece selection has arrived online, showcasing the full range of the brand's take on the sneaker industry. If you're looking to turn heads, look no further – these will do the job just perfectly.

