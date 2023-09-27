Cecilie Bahnsen Is Upcycling ASICS For SS24

Cecilie Bahnsen’s ongoing ASICS work is quickly becoming one of my favorite collaborative partnerships.
The Danish designer, who has become renowned for operating at the intersection of couture and ready-to-wear, has teamed up with ASICS on a handful occasions to date, having her say on silhouettes like the GEL-NIMBUS 9 and, most recently, the GT-2160.
Now though, following Bahnsen’s Spring/Summer show at Paris Fashion Week on September 27, it appears that the one-time LVMH Prize finalist has another ASICS in the works, albeit this time things look to be more muted than we’ve become accustomed to.
Squint at the fuzzy image captured by Highsnobiety during Bahnsen’s presentation and you’ll find see what looks to be an black GEL-QUANTUM.
If we know Bahnsen, though, there’ll be more to her latest upcycled ASICS than merely a change of colorway.
For SS22 the Copenhagen-based creative added floral appliqués to the GEL-NIMBUS 9 using leftover fabric and beads from her studio, while earlier this year she Mary Jane-ified two pairs of GT-2160.
At first glance, this season’s particulars look to be a little more hidden. That being said, if Bahnsen stays to true form, there’ll certainly be more to the sneaker than first meets the eye.