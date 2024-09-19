CELINE Made the World's Nicest Headphones: Camera Gear & Vinyl Are Next (EXCLUSIVE)

CELINE by Hedi Slimane is a lifestyle. The luxury maison is much more than just rockin' clothes and sumptuous slim-fit suits. In fact, that's part of the secret of its success.

Beyond CELINE's surfboards, the CELINE hammock, the outrageously exquisite CELINE headphones, there's a whole world for fans to experience.

It's a quietly genius strategy that's made CELINE a massive international success story, especially in Asia where many of its ambassadors reside, including BTS' V, BLACKPINK's LISA, NewJeans' Danielle Marsh, and actor Park Bo Gum.

You can buy the clothes, yes, but there's so much more CELINE opulence to explore.

The CELINE world expands a bit more in January 2025, when CELINE launches its next high-profile selection of Maison goods, deepening the house's relationship with Slimane's own passions.

For instance, there's a selection of camera gear developed to suit Leica, Slimane's preferred maker of fine cameras.

And there's an abundance of musical homeware that also aligns with the tastes of Slimane.

Has there ever been a creative director in all of fashion whose music tastes have so deeply influenced their ouevre?

Slimane's favored artists have soundtracked CELINE runway shows and his clothing design has long been influenced by the musicians whose style he admired since youth — the British mods and teddy boys, the French post-punks.

Really, about time that Slimane devised a case for stashing his prized collection of vinyl records. And accessories for his camera, at that.

The CELINE world is also Hedi Slimane's world, and he knows that everyone wants to live in it.