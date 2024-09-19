Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

CELINE Made the World's Nicest Headphones: Camera Gear & Vinyl Are Next (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
CELINE / Hedi Slimane
1 / 4

CELINE by Hedi Slimane is a lifestyle. The luxury maison is much more than just rockin' clothes and sumptuous slim-fit suits. In fact, that's part of the secret of its success.

Beyond CELINE's surfboards, the CELINE hammock, the outrageously exquisite CELINE headphones, there's a whole world for fans to experience.

It's a quietly genius strategy that's made CELINE a massive international success story, especially in Asia where many of its ambassadors reside, including BTS' V, BLACKPINK's LISA, NewJeans' Danielle Marsh, and actor Park Bo Gum.

Shop CELINE
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You can buy the clothes, yes, but there's so much more CELINE opulence to explore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The CELINE world expands a bit more in January 2025, when CELINE launches its next high-profile selection of Maison goods, deepening the house's relationship with Slimane's own passions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For instance, there's a selection of camera gear developed to suit Leica, Slimane's preferred maker of fine cameras.

And there's an abundance of musical homeware that also aligns with the tastes of Slimane.

Has there ever been a creative director in all of fashion whose music tastes have so deeply influenced their ouevre?

Slimane's favored artists have soundtracked CELINE runway shows and his clothing design has long been influenced by the musicians whose style he admired since youth — the British mods and teddy boys, the French post-punks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Really, about time that Slimane devised a case for stashing his prized collection of vinyl records. And accessories for his camera, at that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The CELINE world is also Hedi Slimane's world, and he knows that everyone wants to live in it.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • CELINE SS25 Is a Period Piece
    • Style
  • At Celine Winter '24, a Fantastic Symphony of Sleek Clothes
    • Style
  • CELINE Surf Is More Than Boards (But There Is a CELINE Surfboard) (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • A Ralph Lauren Alum Might Replace Hedi Slimane at CELINE — Here's Why It Makes Sense
    • Style
  • Rosalía Went Q-Tip Mode
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Bob Marley Got the Stylish Signature adidas Sneaker He Deserves
    • Sneakers
  • CDG's Teched-Out Nike Air Max Is a Real Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • Oakley's "Born to Rewild" is Here to Shake Things Up
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • Nike’s Mega-Thin Affordable Skate Shoe Is Built To Be Destroyed
    • Sneakers
  • With New Fragrances, Glossier Moves Beyond 'You'
    • Beauty
  • Kith & Clarks Chunked Up adidas' Stylish Samba Sneaker Predecessor
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now