Babe, Wake Up, CELINE Pilates Reformer Just Dropped

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

We have officially reached peak pilates.

On Monday, CELINE unveiled its most over-the-top lifestyle offering yet: a leather-upholstered pilates reformer machine.

The ridiculously luxe apparatus, outfitted in CELINE's Triomphe monogram, is part of the house's dedicated pilates collection. The range, fronted by model and noted pilates enthusiast Kaia Gerber, also includes everything you need for an at-home pilates session, no reformer machine required: There's a CELINE-branded yoga mat, yoga block, hand weights, and kettlebells.

(Sadly, grip socks are missing from the lineup.)

CELINE / Hedi Slimane
Clearly, CELINE has its finger on the pulse. Over the past year, pilates has morphed into something much bigger than a mere workout method. Thanks to its legions of celebrity and influencer devotees, the practice has become synonymous with a certain kind of aspirational, ultra-optimized lifestyle: Think Erewhon smoothies, matching Alo Yoga sets, and Hydro Flask water bottles, hallmarks of what TikTok calls the "Pilates Princess."

Pilates has become such a cultural phenomenon that in April, Saturday Night Live aired a skit riffing on the difficulty of the workout. Kaia Gerber even makes a cameo — which makes CELINE's decision to tap her as the face of its pilates collection all the more clever.

CELINE has a history of releasing ultra-luxe lifestyle items, from surfboards to perfume cases, but an entire pilates reformer is pretty next-level. There's no word on pricing yet, but we'll certainly be keeping an eye out when CELINE Pilates releases in October.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
