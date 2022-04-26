Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Supreme x 'Gummo' Is a Cult Classic

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Brand: SupremeGummo

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Supreme's website

Release Date: April 28

Editor's Notes: The next drop from Supreme's SS22 collection is a real throwback — to 1997, to be exact.

Paying homage to Harmony Korine's directorial debut, the streetwear giant revealed a series of T-shirts and hoodies printed with iconic stills from the experimental film.

There's a photo of Chloe Sevigny's Dot, arms stretched behind her head, on a tee and mesh jersey embroidered with "GUMMO" on the back. On a second shirt, Jacob Reynolds' Solomon is immortalized eating spaghetti in the bath (perhaps one of Gummo's most recognizable stills).

An illustration of Bunny Boy, another main character, appears on a red windbreaker printed with hand-written quotes from the film.

Korine's relationship with Supreme goes way back. Deeply embedded in New York City's skate culture, he began collaborating with the brand around the 1995 release of Kids, the movie he wrote and recruited Larry Clark to direct.

In fact, four of the skaters on Supreme's original skate team (Peter Bici, Gio Estevez, Mike Hernandez, and Justin Pierce) appeared in the film — and some of its extras were Supreme's very first store employees.

The crossovers don't stop there: legendary pro-skater Mark Gonzales makes an appearance in Gummo as "Chair Wrestler," a cameo that secures the film a spot in skate history.

Korine has also worked with Supreme on skate decks and books; even a short starring David Blaine. Most recently, the director photographed the brand's SS22 campaign, starring none other than Julia Fox as as a flight attendant.

Now when are we getting a Supreme x Trash Humpers collab?

