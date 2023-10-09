Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Chris Pine Dresses Like a Nan Now

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

When it comes to personal style, I’m a big advocate of dressing how you feel. Forget the trends, what looks good and what doesn’t, or how much something costs, double down on comfort and be done with it is what I say.

This mantra, one I’ve only recently subscribed to, is also something Chris Pine clearly adheres to, or so it seems after the actor was spotted on October 6 donning a super nan-core ensemble: a cozy multi-colored cardigan, leggings, and a pair of slip-ons.

Chris Pine's outfit is giving Sunday morning mum. It's giving early morning dog walk with the kids. Throw something easy on for the school run vibes.

The ‘fit — actually not too dissimilar from my nan’s school run look — was pictured as the Don’t Worry Darling star headed to grab coffee after throwing moves at a dance class in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

Don’t get me wrong, dressing like a signature nan isn’t a bad thing by any means: it’s comfy, cheap, and presumably very easy to assemble. It’s just Pine (a renowned well-dressed man) suddenly donning it caught me a little off guard, is all.

Pine dressing like a nan, though, isn’t the first time he’s caught me by surprise. Earlier this year the actor added his name to the ever-growing list of high-profile names to begin ditching their shoes (and socks!) in public. 

Yup, you read that right. Back in June, going barefoot in public officially became an LA thing and following in the literal footsteps of the likes of Jacob Elordi and some of Shawn Mendes' smoothie squad, Pine inexplicably decided to also let the dogs out without warning.

But hey, each to their own and if Pine’s happy then who am I to judge? Thing I’m worried about, though, is if he decides to mix the two looks together he could end up looking like he’s escaped the old people’s home.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Denim Small Shopper
Telfar x Ugg
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XB
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Recycled Half-Zip Wool Fl
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    You Can't Just Read Our Winnie Harlow Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jae Tips' Saucony Collab Is Now Savage-Certified
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Bad Bunny Proves Full Leather Looks Pair Best With Red Wine
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Don't Underestimate Ice Spice's Style
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pete Davidson Turned up to the Picket Line as Only He Can
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • C.P. Company & Barbour are back for a Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    C.P. Company's New Barbour Jackets Are Instant Classics
    • Style
  • air jordan 4 sail 2024
    The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold
    • Sneakers
  • junya watanabe man oakley collab
    Junya Watanabe x Oakley? Yep, In the Flesh
    • Sneakers
  • stefon diggs game day outfit
    Stefon Diggs Masters the Art of Football Sunday Best
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • nike big swoosh faux fur jackets 2024
    Big Swoosh Season Just Got Fluffed & Puffed Up
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023