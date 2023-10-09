Chris Pine Dresses Like a Nan Now

When it comes to personal style, I’m a big advocate of dressing how you feel. Forget the trends, what looks good and what doesn’t, or how much something costs, double down on comfort and be done with it is what I say.

This mantra, one I’ve only recently subscribed to, is also something Chris Pine clearly adheres to, or so it seems after the actor was spotted on October 6 donning a super nan-core ensemble: a cozy multi-colored cardigan, leggings, and a pair of slip-ons.

Chris Pine's outfit is giving Sunday morning mum. It's giving early morning dog walk with the kids. Throw something easy on for the school run vibes.

The ‘fit — actually not too dissimilar from my nan’s school run look — was pictured as the Don’t Worry Darling star headed to grab coffee after throwing moves at a dance class in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

Don’t get me wrong, dressing like a signature nan isn’t a bad thing by any means: it’s comfy, cheap, and presumably very easy to assemble. It’s just Pine (a renowned well-dressed man) suddenly donning it caught me a little off guard, is all.

Pine dressing like a nan, though, isn’t the first time he’s caught me by surprise. Earlier this year the actor added his name to the ever-growing list of high-profile names to begin ditching their shoes (and socks!) in public.

Yup, you read that right. Back in June, going barefoot in public officially became an LA thing and following in the literal footsteps of the likes of Jacob Elordi and some of Shawn Mendes' smoothie squad, Pine inexplicably decided to also let the dogs out without warning.

But hey, each to their own and if Pine’s happy then who am I to judge? Thing I’m worried about, though, is if he decides to mix the two looks together he could end up looking like he’s escaped the old people’s home.