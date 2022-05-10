Ciele Athletics & Salomon Unleash Their Inner Animal

Brand: Ciele Athletics x Salomon

Model: Phantasm & Pulsar Trail Pro

Release Date: May 12

Price: £170 (approx. $209)

Buy: Online at Salomon and Ciele

Editor's Notes: Bringing together top-tier running gear and alpine trail expertise, Ciele Athletics and Salomon unleash their inner animal(s) to deliver a two-piece collection just in time for Spring/Summer 2022.

Collaborations are somewhat of a rarity for Salomon. That's not to say it never does them – of course not, but to say it oversaturates its co-creations would be a huge overstatement. It certainly has its favorites, including and wander and Boris Bdjan Saberi 11, as well as its newer high-fashion projects with Comme Des Garçons and MM6 Maison Margiela, but it's nowhere near the level of Nike or Supreme.

What Salomon achieves by not overdoing its collaborative output is that each that it does put into the wild feels purposeful, and its latest project alongside Ciele Athletics certainly feels as such.

A celebration of sport – specifically a love of running – the collection offers up the Pulsar Trail Pro and Phantasm both finished with unique prints.

For the Pulsar Trail Pro, Ciele's distinctive all-over zebra print ( used to represent elite-level running) wraps the full length of the shoe. A sprinkling of fluorescent coloring, an earthy wine, and black offer some welcomed lava-like contrasts.

The Phantasm, on the other hand, is touched up in cheetah print that's broken up to reveal a molten red. Both silhouettes feature midsole quotes that read: “My pace is my pace” and "My speed is my speed.”

