Two Steppin' Through Ibiza in CircoLoco's adidas Forum Low

In the same vain that Teddy Santis continues to put the 99x series on the front foot over at New Balance, and Kiko Kostadinov with all things GEL at ASICS, Three Stripes has declared 2022 to be all about the classic Forum.

Both of its verticalities, being the Hi and Low, have served center point for a series of collaborations throughout the year so far, kicked off in January with the ASAP Rocky-certified Prada iteration(s). Since then, the silhouette has been dripped fed love across the board, tacked on by everyone from Packer to M&Ms, a 20th-anniversary WOOD WOOD edition, and a varsity-inspired take from END. Clothing.

This latest version switches up the formula utilized for the last handful of these Forum collaborations in a couple of ways. Firstly, light leather and suede bases of white and off-white that have created a distinctly vintage palette have been reverted to the look first established by Prada – a heavily black foundation. Secondly, this one's all about one of Ibiza's most iconic nights, CircoLoco.

The techno and house heads amongst us, especially those that frequent Ibiza during the summer, will be all too familiar with CircoLoco. Hosted at the island's iconic DC10 club, CircoLoco (across all of its global residencies) has built a reputation for bringing the best of said genres within its walls, including the likes of The Martinez Brothers and Black Coffee.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For 2022, the two steppers of the world are offered their first pair of uniform sneakers in the CircoLoco Forum Low. Matching the color scheme of the night, black leather is paired with deep red details and gold foil logos, including CircoLoco's unmistakable box logo at the tongue. What's more, the collaboration includes a pair of Adilette slides for when you're monged out around the pool once you've dragged yourself back to San Antonio.

Both footwear styles will be available globally on July 29th through the adidas CONFIRMED app and online via adidas. In the US, both styles will become available in October.