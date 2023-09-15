Sign up to never miss a drop
Clarks Joins the Billionaire Boys Club

Words By Tayler Willson

Clarks Originals’ long list of collaborators is as impressive as it is extensive.

From Aimé Leon Dore to Supreme, the list of labels that the Somerset-based outfit has teamed up with in recent years reads like a who’s who of cool AF brands in the industry.

Well, you can now add Pharrell and NIGO’s Billionaire Boys Club brand to that list, after it was revealed that the American streetwear label is linking with Clarks for Fall/Winter 2023 for what looks like a trio of takes on the British label’s Wallabee Boot silhouette.

Drawing on BBC’s now-iconic “Diamond & Dollar,” the Wallabee is presented in three fall-inspired hues and are said to “embody the quintessence of legacy and cultural impact” of both brands, according to the release.

Clarks’ Wallabee has been through the wringer this year, in a good way, of course. From Facetasm and Aries to sacai and Li-Ning, it’s been the centre of more collaborations than you can shake a fob at.

That being said, a BBC link up isn’t to be sniffed at. Just ask Moncler, who recently dropped a highly-anticipated co-branded capsule alongside the streetwear outfit, one that came equipped with a Pusha T-approved campaign.

Specifics of Clarks’ BBC collaboration release date go as far as September 19 with prices and additional still to be confirmed. But, as we know: good Wallabees come to those who wait. So wait. Please.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
