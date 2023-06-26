Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Facetasm's SS24 Show Was a Clarks Bonanza!

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Clarks Originals is no stranger to a collaboration, but an entire footwear takeover at Paris Fashion Week? That’s a new one, but exactly what it did at Facetasm’s Spring/Summer 2024 show on June 23.

Every single look during the Japanese label’s SS24 “Coming Of Age” presentation was finished with a classic Clarks silhouette like the Wallabee and Desert Boot, with newer styles like the slip-on Wallabee Loafer also sprinkled in.

Facetasm's penchant for chaotically blending traditional Japanese culture with more westernized influences has never been more obvious than with its Clarks collaboration: the perfect canvas for the Japanese label to have its way with.

That being said, one quick glance at the footwear and you could well miss the spray paint-like pops of color that adorn the extensive array of Clarks’ archive this season, with the majority housing their new pops of color towards the toe.

Like Clarks, Facetasm is also no stranger to a collaboration having teamed up with Kangol for a slew of bucket hats in 2022, and, more famously, Jordan Brand in the year before for an AJ1 and extensive apparel collection.

Alongside Clarks though, Facetasm looks to have found its perfect partner in crime: a brand with a plethora of traditional westernized silhouettes primed and ready to be messed with. Perfect.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZY SEASON 9's Unhinged Moments, From "WHITE LIVES MATTER" to YZY Boots

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus Welcomes You to "Le Chouchou"

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lil Tjay's Night at the KidSuper Theater

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Somehow, Kanye Found Someone Worse to Be YEEZY CEO

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    COMME des GARÇONS Quietly Hops on the New Balance 610 Wave

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    So, MSCHF's Next Drop Is a Pyramid Scheme

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023