Facetasm's SS24 Show Was a Clarks Bonanza!

Clarks Originals is no stranger to a collaboration, but an entire footwear takeover at Paris Fashion Week? That’s a new one, but exactly what it did at Facetasm’s Spring/Summer 2024 show on June 23.

Every single look during the Japanese label’s SS24 “Coming Of Age” presentation was finished with a classic Clarks silhouette like the Wallabee and Desert Boot, with newer styles like the slip-on Wallabee Loafer also sprinkled in.

Facetasm's penchant for chaotically blending traditional Japanese culture with more westernized influences has never been more obvious than with its Clarks collaboration: the perfect canvas for the Japanese label to have its way with.

That being said, one quick glance at the footwear and you could well miss the spray paint-like pops of color that adorn the extensive array of Clarks’ archive this season, with the majority housing their new pops of color towards the toe.

Like Clarks, Facetasm is also no stranger to a collaboration having teamed up with Kangol for a slew of bucket hats in 2022, and, more famously, Jordan Brand in the year before for an AJ1 and extensive apparel collection.

Alongside Clarks though, Facetasm looks to have found its perfect partner in crime: a brand with a plethora of traditional westernized silhouettes primed and ready to be messed with. Perfect.