Despite the Ice, Billionaire Boys Club & Moncler Is Coming In Hot

A Billionaires Boys Club x Moncler collaboration has been a long time coming.

In fact, even before the release of their first teaser on July 26, there had been calls for the Pharrell-founded label and the Italian outerwear aficionado to link-up for some time now. Still, evidently good things come to those wait.

Images uploaded to Moncler's Instagram Stories in late June first ignited rumors that an official collaboration between Billionaire Boys Club was on the horizon, before an IG post showing a new combined logo merging the former's lettering with latter's signature astronaut motif all but confirmed things in late July.

1 / 2 BBC/Moncler

Though a collaboration between Moncler and Billionaires Boys Club was only confirmed on August 8, one week later and the collection has officially launched globally.

1 / 2 BBC/Moncler

Alas, here we are accompanied by an icy campaign featuring Clipse duo Pusha-T and No Malice, the collaboration, which has now been revealed in full, is typical of any Moncler or BBC offering: full of outerwear and light layers, ideal for fall.

Stand-outs include a varsity jacket with reflective embroidery, Nappa lambskin leather sleeves, and nylon laqué lining, and down-filled puffers with removable sleeves and a hood embossed with BBC’s signature Diamond & Dollar print.

1 / 7 BBC/Moncler

When it comes to layers, BBC and Moncler has left no stone unturned. Take the yellow wool and cashmere blend knit sweater with elbow patches for instance, or the track pants with nylon knee patches, both of which offer uncharacteristically subtle looks from both brands.

1 / 2 BBC/Moncler

There’s also room for a BBC take of Moncler’s Trailgrip Après boots, which arrive in two colorways and are made with Vibram MEGAGRIP rubber compound tread and GORE-TEX waterproof membrane.

1 / 2 BBC/Moncler

Sure, BBC’s Moncler collaboration has been a long time coming. Even so, the wait is never as bad when you know the end product will be worth it. Which is exactly the case with BBC and Moncler. It was never in doubt.