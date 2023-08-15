Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Despite the Ice, Billionaire Boys Club & Moncler Is Coming In Hot

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

A Billionaires Boys Club x Moncler collaboration has been a long time coming.

In fact, even before the release of their first teaser on July 26, there had been calls for the Pharrell-founded label and the Italian outerwear aficionado to link-up for some time now. Still, evidently good things come to those wait.

Images uploaded to Moncler's Instagram Stories in late June first ignited rumors that an official collaboration between Billionaire Boys Club was on the horizon, before an IG post showing a new combined logo merging the former's lettering with latter's signature astronaut motif all but confirmed things in late July.

1 / 2
BBC/Moncler

Though a collaboration between Moncler and Billionaires Boys Club was only confirmed on August 8, one week later and the collection has officially launched globally.

1 / 2
BBC/Moncler

Alas, here we are accompanied by an icy campaign featuring Clipse duo Pusha-T and No Malice, the collaboration, which has now been revealed in full, is typical of any Moncler or BBC offering: full of outerwear and light layers, ideal for fall.

Stand-outs include a varsity jacket with reflective embroidery, Nappa lambskin leather sleeves, and nylon laqué lining, and down-filled puffers with removable sleeves and a hood embossed with BBC’s signature Diamond & Dollar print.

1 / 7
BBC/Moncler

When it comes to layers, BBC and Moncler has left no stone unturned. Take the yellow wool and cashmere blend knit sweater with elbow patches for instance, or the track pants with nylon knee patches, both of which offer uncharacteristically subtle looks from both brands.

1 / 2
BBC/Moncler

There’s also room for a BBC take of Moncler’s Trailgrip Après boots, which arrive in two colorways and are made with Vibram MEGAGRIP rubber compound tread and GORE-TEX waterproof membrane.

1 / 2
BBC/Moncler

Sure, BBC’s Moncler collaboration has been a long time coming. Even so, the wait is never as bad when you know the end product will be worth it. Which is exactly the case with BBC and Moncler. It was never in doubt.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Collab Is Incoming

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's New Balance 610 Sneaker Is Bananas

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HAL STUDIOS' Third & Final ASICS GEL-1130 Proves Good Things Come in Three's

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The YEEZY Boost 700 Wave Runner Is Back

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Clipse Debuts Billionaire Boys Club x Moncler

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Frédéric Malle's New Fragrance, Heaven Can Wait, Is a Love Story in a Bottle

    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023