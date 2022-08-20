These Wallabees Are Like Cozy Jackets For the Feet

The Clarks Wallabee Boot is a bit of an anomaly in the world of footwear. Born in 1967, it’s a shoe that’s successfully infiltrated a myriad of subcultures across a host of locations, with a breeze.

For me, the Wallabee is about effortlessness, but in a modest way. Stick it in any situation – a funeral, wedding, or a pint down the pub – and its ability to adapt to the given occasion is where the magic lies.

BSTN 1 / 2

From Jamaica and the New York rap scene, to Brit Pop and football casuals, it’s a shoe that despite nearing its 55th birthday, has remained untouched when it comes to its construction.

While the shoe’s build remains identical to the 1967 OG, the materials used to create the moccasin-style silhouette have been vast, to say the least.

BSTN 1 / 2

Throughout its existence, the Wallabee has regularly been the focus of countless reworks and collaborations, something that has seen it adorn everything from suede and leather, to cow hair and natural raffia, to name a few.

This season though, Clarks is doing a first by utilizing classic quilting for its latest takes. The result, as you can imagine, is two cozy silhouettes, like jackets for the feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dropping in both black and khaki colorways, a padded quilted upper – which comes equipped with adjustable toggle fastening – sits atop the silhouette’s archetypal crepe sole, with a contrasting vibrant orange quilted inner for additional comfort.

For Clarks, this release comes off the back of a recent collaboration with Pokémon which saw the brand drop two takes of the Wallabee Boot, each of which featuring an embossed Pikachu emblem for good measure.