CLOT's Edison Chen & adidas Are Back On

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The rumors were true. Edison Chen and adidas are back together.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: CLOT is going all out for its 20th anniversary (as it should). The brand's milestone has been nothing short of exciting, complete with collabs from old and, now, new friends.

adidas and Chen officially announced their new partnership on October 13 (spooky), with adidas giving the CLOT co-founder a warm "welcome back" on Instagram.

On his revived deal with the Three-Stripes, Chen says, "With adidas, we're creating to inspire."

"My whole aesthetic, especially in the past few years, has fully transformed. I haven't had the chance to create through that lens yet, which is why this collaboration is exciting and nerve-wracking for me because we're heading in that direction through this partnership."

CLOT is fresh off a couple of Nike team-ups for its 20th anniversary, including 3-in-1 Cortez sneakers and corked-up Dunks. Chen's brand also recently issued a pair of "What The? CLOT" Dunks — an amalgamation of all its past Nike team-ups — reportedly the last CLOT x Nike collab (ever).

Over the summer, rumors swirled regarding CLOT and Nike ending their nearly 20-year relationship, followed by whispers of adidas and CLOT getting back together. And the latter turned out to be very much true.

CLOT fans may remember the label's early team-ups with the Three-Stripes from the 2010s, where the duo cooked up mesh Superstars and plaid ZX Flux collabs together — all very CLOT spins with the classic adidas spirit.

As far as what CLOT x adidas will look like in 2023, CLOT offered some tastes at a recent presentation in Shanghai.

Think: collaborative Superstars as leather dress shoes with shark-teeth soles and Sambas on basket levels.

In short, CLOT x adidas is back and better than ever.

