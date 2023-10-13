Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Inside CLOT's Anniversary Show, an adidas Feast Awaited

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

On October's Friday the 13th, CLOT staged its Spring/Summer 2024 runway presentation (also its 20th-anniversary show), which was far from unlucky or oozing the spooky vibes of the superstitious day.

Actually, one might say it was the brand's lucky day, as CLOT debuted a new and pretty solid collaboration with adidas.

Indeed, CLOT x adidas are back, baby. Following the show, CLOT co-founder Edison Chen and adidas confirmed their partnership's revival after previously working together more than a decade ago.

The new CLOT x adidas feels luxurious, sporty, and even a little preppy. In between CLOT's collab-free apparel, collaborative pieces materialized as comfy-looking track pants, fishnet Three-Stripe sets, and woven Trefoil bags with dangly details.

CLOT x adidas' footwear was particularly eye-catching. CLOT's Superstars boasted shark teeth soles, while other spins saw the adidas classic realized as an entire leather-constructed dress shoe topped with kilties. Classy and fitting for when you have a meeting at 4 but a Run DMC concert at 5.

It's not surprising to see that CLOT took the buzzy Samba for a spin. Must we forget the brand also had its way with the popular Nike Dunk?

Anywho, CLOT's Sambas arrive with entirely beaded and woven builds — almost like baskets that turned into adidas football shoes.

CLOT is no stranger to unique takes, evident with its tearaway Nikes and transparent paneled Air Maxes. Even the brand's 2012 Superstars arrived with mesh uppers.

Honestly, CLOT's unexpected design approaches make the brand's collabs worthy of attention and valued high in sneakerheads' collections. In its new era with adidas, it appears CLOT will continue to what it does best (if not better).

It's safe to assume CLOT x adidas will arrive during Spring 2024, given the pieces debuted during the SS24 show. It's not that long of a wait when you think about it (the year is almost over).

But if you're looking for something to hold you off, NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOT, and adidas cooked up a Superstar collab, due to launch on October 14 on JUICE's website and select retail locations. Just a little appetizer before the main course in the Spring (or hopefully earlier).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1460 Pascal
Dr. Martens
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Fleece Hoodie
Jil Sander
$980
Image on Highsnobiety
Reverse Twill Baggy Trous
Highsnobiety HS05
$185
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Yohji Yamamoto's SS24 adidas Y-3 Sneakers Up the Ante
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    More Wales Bonner x adidas? We Want it All
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wales Bonner's 2023 adidas Sambas Are Finally Here!
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    JJJJound’s First adidas Collab Is Apparently on the Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Balenciaga & adidas Are Already Back Together?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Loewe Toy Boots
    Loewe’s Pant-Boot Hybrid Weirdly Works
    • Style
  • futura nike sb dunk low 2024
    Yes, Futura's Getting Another Dunk Collab
    • Sneakers
  • clot adidas collab 2023
    Inside CLOT's Anniversary Show, an adidas Feast Awaited
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Attention, Men: Hitting Yourself in the Face Won’t Turn You Into a Chad
    • Beauty
  • stüssy birkenstock 2023
    More Stüssy Birks Are on the Way, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • Mr Porter x Gallery Dept Collab Asset
    Mr Porter x Gallery Dept. Release an Exclusive Capsule Collection
    • Lifestyle
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023