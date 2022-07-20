Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

East Meets West for the CLOT x Timberland Collection

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Timberland
1 / 4

Making their collaborative debut in true east meets west style, CLOT & Timberland step into the mix on a mission to deliver a series of products reflective of both of their bests.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
CLOT Duck Canvas Chore Ja
$209
Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
CLOT 3-Eye Boat Shoes
$209
Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
CLOT Hooded Sweatshirt
$167

We've reached a point in collaborative culture, whether that's in fashion, sneakers, video games, technology, cars, food products, or otherwise, where everybody has teamed up with everybody else. Some are unexpected, many make perfect sense, and if we know anything, there's plenty more to come.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
CLOT 3-Eye Boat Shoes
$209
Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
CLOT Longsleeve T-Shirt
$94
Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
CLOT T-Shirt
$63

Often, the surprises don't lay in who has collaborated yet flown under the radar but who hasn't. Given their rich, diverse histories and cultural importance, Timberland and CLOT are one such surprise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Comprising a concise footwear and apparel offering, the debut outing for the pair serves as a welcomed addition to both's DNA.

A cultural medley of sorts, the collaboration cherry-picks elements of both brands' backgrounds to form a unified whole. For CLOT, this rests on the symbolism it has applied to Timberland's pieces. “Dragon motifs have always shown up in our designs. It’s mystical, it demands power, and it’s very representative of Chinese culture,” says CLOT Founder and Creative Director Edison Chen.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From a product standpoint, the collection provides a beautifully remixed take on the classic 3-Eye Lug Handsewn boat shoe, seasonally updated with CLOT's traditionally colorful dragon motifs. Arriving in everyday palettes of black and brown, the shoes boast a statement with each stride, while being unmistakeably Timberland – complete with quality and comfort.

Bolstering the footwear component is a selection of apparel pieces, including embroidered Duck Canvas workwear pants and a matching Chore Jacket alongside tees and hoodies.

With all bases covered, you'd do well to keep your eyes on Slam Jam, Timberland, and JUICE from July 20 to shop the full collection.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
  • New York's Infamous Clout Corridor Is No More. What's Next?
  • Jacquemus’ Timberland Shoe Is a No-Brainer
  • From adidas to HOKA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Shape It From Exquisite Japanese Leather
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now