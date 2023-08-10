Lacoste's CdG Shirt Collab Is All Skew-Whiff

COMME des GARÇONS Shirt has followed up its Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration with Lacoste by reuniting with the French label this season to drop a handful of asymmetrical garments.

Unlike FW23 when CdG and Lacoste plastered enlarged alligator motifs onto classic men's shirts, this season sees the Japanese label keep things more traditional when it comes to the logo, although the garments themselves are anything but.

Staying true to COMME des GARÇONS Shirt’s ethos of gnarly twists on epochal silhouettes, the pair have reimagined shirting (naturally), polo shirts, T-shirts, and cardigans each with skew-whiff designs that's making my OCD fire on all cylinders.

The collaboration — which is available via Dover Street Market now — is reminiscent of the time Junya Watanabe COMME des GARÇONS linked up with Lacoste way back in 2008 for a slew of colorful collaborative polos, albeit they were perfectly symmetrical.

For CdG and Lacoste this season's collab is by far their most eye-catching capsule to-date. And while the garments themselves might be uncomfortably-asymmetrical (to the eye anyway), the collaboration on the whole is actually perfectly cohesive.