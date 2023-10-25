CDG's Salomon Slip-Ons Are Hella Chunky

Brand: CDG x Salomon

Model: Slip-On Platform

Price: $360

Release Date: October 25

Buy: Dover Street Market

Editor's Notes: There’s chunky and then there’s super chunky, and COMME des GARÇONS’ new Salomon Slip-On Platform most certainly fall in the latter.

Puffed to the max yet extremely minimalist in its overall design, the silhouette — which landed online at Dover Street Market on October 25 — is made up of a mix of sleek knitted mesh and synthetic upper and TPU overlays that sit atop a super chunky HOKA-like rubber midsole.

The CDG x Salomon Slip-On Platform comes in two monochromatic white and black colorways and while clearly designed for comfort, may come in handy for those fibbers who have been slightly exaggerating their height, such is the midsole’s size.

The slip-on element of the shoe is what entices me the most, though. Of course, I’m not too lazy to tie my laces, but the sheer effortlessness of popping your foot into a gigantic slip-on Salomon as you leave the house makes for a pretty swift exit.

Typical of any Salomon silhouette nowadays, its CDG Slip-On Platform is extremely versatile.

Sure, you won’t be hitting the trails wearing them (which is, more often than not, the main draw of a Salomon shoe), but you can be sure that they’ll look as at home on your feet sinking pints down the pub as they would taking up the role of a boujee slipper-like house shoe.