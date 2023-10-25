Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

CDG's Salomon Slip-Ons Are Hella Chunky

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: CDG x Salomon

Model: Slip-On Platform

Price: $360

Release Date: October 25

Buy: Dover Street Market

Editor's Notes: There’s chunky and then there’s super chunky, and COMME des GARÇONS’ new Salomon Slip-On Platform most certainly fall in the latter.

Puffed to the max yet extremely minimalist in its overall design, the silhouette — which landed online at Dover Street Market on October 25 — is made up of a mix of sleek knitted mesh and synthetic upper and TPU overlays that sit atop a super chunky HOKA-like rubber midsole.

1 / 3
Dover Street Market

The CDG x Salomon Slip-On Platform comes in two monochromatic white and black colorways and while clearly designed for comfort, may come in handy for those fibbers who have been slightly exaggerating their height, such is the midsole’s size.

The slip-on element of the shoe is what entices me the most, though. Of course, I’m not too lazy to tie my laces, but the sheer effortlessness of popping your foot into a gigantic slip-on Salomon as you leave the house makes for a pretty swift exit.

1 / 3
Dover Street Market

Typical of any Salomon silhouette nowadays, its CDG Slip-On Platform is extremely versatile.

Sure, you won’t be hitting the trails wearing them (which is, more often than not, the main draw of a Salomon shoe), but you can be sure that they’ll look as at home on your feet sinking pints down the pub as they would taking up the role of a boujee slipper-like house shoe.

We Recommend
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • salomon xt-6
    Is This the Best Salomon Colorway Yet?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MM6 Maison Margiela's Next Salomon Is a Mulified XT-4
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike snkrs showcase 2024 releases
    Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023