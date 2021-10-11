Get Ready to Body Winter in Converse’s Weather-Proof Chuck 70

Brand: Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Hi “Climate Escapism”

Release Date: Available now

Price: €120

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: Converse has given its iconic Chuck 70 countless updates over the years. The latest is a winter-ready beast that is built to withstand whatever the elements throw your way. The sneaker is officially dubbed the “Climate Escapism” Chuck 70 Hi, and is available at Highsnobiety Shop today.

The sneaker features a modified build, which sees the height of the Chuck 70 extended to turn it into more of a boot. Materials have been updated as well, as the upper pairs rugged polyester with hairy suede overlays, that have been placed to help create a lockdown fit. The ankle collar features added padding for increased protection and comfort. A special outsole with modified lugs for increased traction makes sure you won’t lose your footing in slick weather.

Converse has put a lot of thought into this winterized sneaker-boot, placing warmth, protection, and traction at the very top of the priority list. Check out the sneaker above and shop it below.

Sold Out Converse Climate Escapism Chuck 70 Crockery Turtle Dove Cement $125.00 Sold Out

Sold Out Converse Climate Escapism Chuck 70 Sedona Sage Neutral Gray $125.00 Sold Out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.