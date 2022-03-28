Carhartt WIP's Converse CONS Kicks Are Skate-Worthy

Brand: CONS x Carhartt WIP

Model: One Star Ox Pro and Fast Break Ox Pro

Release Date: March 31

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Carhartt WIP

Editor's Notes: Wear your sneakers! Here at HS, we're big believers in pulling your kicks out of the box and letting them hit the ground running – they're made to be worn, after all.

When it comes to skate shoes, leaving them to collect dust feels all the more wrong.

Sure, when high-end brands like Fendi and Versace team up on a skate silhouette, you might prefer to keep them on ice (or kill them with hellfire); the same goes for your favorite pair of exclusive Nike SB Dunk Lows, but is there really anything better than pulling out a pair and letting them rip at the skate park?

Converse CONS' upcoming collaborative release with Carhartt WIP is as skate-worthy as it gets – after all, both brands' skate team rosters share several riders, including Roman Gonzalez, Felipe Bartolomé, Rémy Taveira, and Sylvain Tognelli.

The Spring/Summer 2022 linkup focuses on two skate performance designs rooted in Carhartt WIP's hardwearing fabrications for a duo of skate sneakers that are designed to take a beating.

First up is the low-top One Star Ox Pro, which stands out from afar thanks to its thick black midsole, lining, and laces, which bare a heavy contrast to the mixed-hued suede panels across the upper, then elevated by a gum rubber toe bumper.

Alongside the One Star is the mid-top Fast Break Ox Pro, featuring a much darker suede of render of beige and grey, once again contrasted with a black midsole, laces, and lining, touched up by a gum outsole. Both silhouettes utilize a mixed fabrication of suede, canvas, and leather (paralleling the WIP apparel arsenal), while CONS' traction rubber outsole and internal CX foam provide elevated cushioning and grip.

