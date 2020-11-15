Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Save 30% on Converse Chuck Taylor 70s & More Here

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Few labels have made the sportswear-to-lifestyle leap as smoothly or as permanently as Converse. Beginning life in 1908, Converse’s designs broke into the world of basketball in 1917 with the ever-iconic Converse All-Star. The Massachusetts company is obviously still famed for its All-Star, but a whole host of other understated, versatile silhouettes now pack shelves alongside staple apparel with a sportswear tinge. It just so happens that, for a limited time, you can shop Converse’s timeless bits with 30 percent discount to sweeten the deal.

From the original Converse Chuck Taylor All Star to the more durable Chuck Taylor 70s, winter-ready iterations, and retro-style clothing with serious varsity credentials, the Converse sale covers all the well-loved sides of the catalog. Better yet, it arrives just in time to start your gift shopping, or for a pre-Christmas treat.

What: Up to 30 percent discount When: For a limited time Code: No code needed, just click here to shop the sale

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

