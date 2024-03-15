Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Make Room for Converse's Summer-Ready Stomper Sandal

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Converse's Chuck Taylor sneakers are classics. No doubt about it. But the label's non-sneaker offerings are particularly intriguing, often placing the icon's details on, say, a modern loafer or cowboy boots.

Converse's Trekwave series is good for dishing out those shoes, typically finished with super thick trekking soles (Bottega Veneta-level boots included). For Summer 2024, Converse's Trekwave collection is getting a new season-ready stomper to rule all of 2024's chunky sandals.

Meet Converse's Trekwave Sandal Ox. The new Converse sandal is huge, to say the least. The summer-worthy shoe rests upon the Trekwave series' signature hulking rubber sole seen on Converse's sneaker and un-sneaker efforts.

1 / 2
Converse

The Converse sandal boasts a familiar midsole and toe cap similar to those of the OG Chuck 70 sneakers. Moving up the sandal, you'll notice a pretty breathable upper of mesh and open Velcro strapping (there's plenty of Converse branding too).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Now that Japanese girl group NiziU has given the shoes their seal of approval, Converse's Trekwave sandal is ready for landing. The Converse sandal is expected to land at international retailers in the coming weeks (atmos Japan will launch them on March 21).

Converse's Trekwave sandal joins other chunky summer shoe efforts like New Balance's Fresh Foam sandal and Nike's grandpa-ish strap-in shoe. There are still no solid details regarding a broader drop for Converse's sandals, but here's what we do know: it will be a summer of big dad sandals.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Salomon
Speedcross 3
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Thames
Fantastic Jumper II
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Stone Island
Crossbody Bag
$195
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • sneakers of the week main Mar 2nd week
    From HOKA to Y-3, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main feb week 2
    From Rick Owens to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • converse all star earl trek wave boot
    Converse's New Boot Is Stacked With Bottega-Like Chunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • converse trekwave sandal 2024
    Make Room for Converse's Summer-Ready Stomper Sandal
    • Sneakers
  • trophy room jordan 1 low sneakers
    Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Sneaker Is a Luxurious Homage to the GOAT
    • Sneakers
  • Sulwhasoo and highsnobiety's approach to reinvention, renewal, and rebirth
    The Art of Renewal: Beyond the Surface with Sulwhasoo
    • Beauty
    • sponsored
  • asics unlimited gel-kayano 14 sneakers
    The Limit Doesn't Exist for ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • KidSuper SS24
    KidSuper Is Exactly That: Super
    • Style
  • barry keoghan uggs outfit
    Barry Keoghan Isn't Your Typical UGG Man
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024