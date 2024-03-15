Make Room for Converse's Summer-Ready Stomper Sandal

Converse's Chuck Taylor sneakers are classics. No doubt about it. But the label's non-sneaker offerings are particularly intriguing, often placing the icon's details on, say, a modern loafer or cowboy boots.

Converse's Trekwave series is good for dishing out those shoes, typically finished with super thick trekking soles (Bottega Veneta-level boots included). For Summer 2024, Converse's Trekwave collection is getting a new season-ready stomper to rule all of 2024's chunky sandals.

Meet Converse's Trekwave Sandal Ox. The new Converse sandal is huge, to say the least. The summer-worthy shoe rests upon the Trekwave series' signature hulking rubber sole seen on Converse's sneaker and un-sneaker efforts.

1 / 2 Converse

The Converse sandal boasts a familiar midsole and toe cap similar to those of the OG Chuck 70 sneakers. Moving up the sandal, you'll notice a pretty breathable upper of mesh and open Velcro strapping (there's plenty of Converse branding too).

Now that Japanese girl group NiziU has given the shoes their seal of approval, Converse's Trekwave sandal is ready for landing. The Converse sandal is expected to land at international retailers in the coming weeks (atmos Japan will launch them on March 21).

Converse's Trekwave sandal joins other chunky summer shoe efforts like New Balance's Fresh Foam sandal and Nike's grandpa-ish strap-in shoe. There are still no solid details regarding a broader drop for Converse's sandals, but here's what we do know: it will be a summer of big dad sandals.