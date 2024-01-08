Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Did Coperni & PUMA Design a Ballet Flat or a Football Boot? Yes

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 8
PUMA / Paul Kooiker

It's so easy to throw around words like "genius" and "brilliant" when talking about fashion design. In this industry, words are cheap and hyperbole is the verbal equivalent of parsley: an easily discarded garnish that's nevertheless always expected.

That being said, Coperni's PUMA sneaker collaboration is genius. And brilliant.

First revealed by Highsnobiety last year just prior to Coperni's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, the Coperni x PUMA 90SQR shoe holds the kind of promise, ingenuity, and excitement that you wish more luxury-meets-sportswear moments would ever actually attain.

No shade to anyone else doing sneaker collabs or whatever, but how many times are we gonna see a brand slap a logo on an otherwise ordinary shoe colorway and call it a day?

And, sure, there's often not enough money, time, or availability to justify a big project at the scale of what Coperni and PUMA have done here but, hey, it just makes genuine freshness that much more invigorating.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, there's the adjectives. Let's get to the nouns.

Coperni took PUMA's FUTURE football boot and transmogrified it into a sort of ballet flat-inspired sneaker, as the shoe's campaign imagery makes abundantly clear.

Actually, just a second to talk about that imagery: it's a brilliant amalgamation of PUMA and Coperni's shared ideals. On one hand, a celebration of sport and physical achievement. On the other, an artistic, cold presentation of humanity that's at once familiar and alien.

Where are the model's heads? Are these even people? Is the imagery AI-generated? It's not, of course, but given Coperni's proclivity for experimental futurism, couldn't it be?

It makes you think, really. How many other campaigns for collaborative sneakers could say the same?

1 / 13
PUMA / Paul Kooiker

Anyways, the shoe itself.

Coperni cleverly reframed the PUMA boot into a square-toed shoe as bleeding-edge contemporary as Coperni itself. Its make is as technical as the football boot that inspired it: PUMA's global creative director, Heiko Desens, described it as "pure performance." In 1,000 years, standard-issue football boots will look just like this.

"The shoes are inspired by movement and brutalist architecture," Coperni creative director Sébastien Meyer and CEO Arnaud Vaillant told Highsnobiety.

"We love the fusion of futuristic elements into a design that remains entirely wearable. The shoes are mainly designed with straight lines, which is very unexpected for a pair of sneakers."

As alien as the imagery that presents it, Coperni's PUMA shoe is unique in every sense of the word, shaped by a distinct mold that ensures that there has never been and never will be anything that ever resembles it.

It belongs in the here, it belongs in the now, and yet it also belongs somewhere down our evolutionary road, like something that we as humans don't quite understand yet.

Viewing Coperni's PUMA shoe is the closest thing that folks today can feel to what it must've felt like to first witness Pierre Cardin's dresses in the '70s and Zaha Hadid's architecture in the '90s.

Hyperbolic? Maybe. But of the sincerest variety.

The PUMA x Coperni 90SQR sneaker releases in three colorways from January 19 at Coperni's website and select stockists from January 22.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906REA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jil Sander
$420
Image on Highsnobiety
Vix Berlin Necklace C44
Éliou
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wake Up: Awake NY's Got a Jordan Sneaker on the Way
    • Sneakers
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 10 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • affordable sneakers
    12 Affordable Sneakers For Every Style
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Classic Sneakers Should Be in Every Wardrobe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • HOKA's Tor Summit hiking sneaker in black and beige colorways
    The Only Thing Better Than HOKA's Red-Hot Hiking Sneaker Is Its Sequel Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • canada goose hood trim collective
    Canada Goose's Hoods Will Never Be the Same (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Product photos of Coperni & PUMA's collaborative sneaker in black, white and yellow colorways
    Did Coperni & PUMA Design a Ballet Flat? A Football Boot? Yes
    • Sneakers
  • Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Golden Globes
    Why Does Everyone Have a F*ck Ass Bob?
    • Beauty
  • Otto 958 & Suicoke's Vibram toe shoe mules
    Look On My Toe Shoe Mules, Ye Mighty, and Despair
    • Sneakers
  • Rolex's Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36 watch, released in January 2024
    Rolex Quietly Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, One-Off Day-Date
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023