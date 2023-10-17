Git-R-Done! Crocs Dropped Mater Clogs

Crocs is expanding its Cars clogs universe, having cooked up a clog that's sure to, well, git-r-done.

Following the explosive Lightning McQueen pairs, Crocs made a clog dedicated to McQueen's best friend, Tow Mater. Or should I say "Toe Mater" since the character's getting its own clog shoe?

Tow Mater's Crocs shoe arrives as a brown Classic Clog, finished with playful details speaking to the beloved Cars character. Tow Mater's clog comes with the animated truck's big boxy eyes, buck teeth, and even a 3D exposed engine on the toe box.

For crying out loud, Tow Mater's tow hook even appears on the back of the clog's strap.

Underneath all that Mater glory, fans can count on Crocs' traditional features, like its comfy footbed, foam build, and of course, ventilation holes awaiting to be punctured with Jibbitz (or not, the choice is yours).

For those looking to add these to their rotation, Crocs' Mater clogs are available on Crocs' website and select retailers in adults, kids, and toddler sizing. But I'd act fast — sizes are going fast.

It's something about Crocs turning nostalgic animated movie characters into clogs that send people wild. Before the buzzy Shrocs (Shrek Crocs), the brand dropped off its now-sought-after Lightning McQueen clogs, which has earned a couple of restocks since its release (and yet Cars and Crocs fanatics still want more of them).

Now, the Tow Mater Clogs are here. I feel like it's only right to wear McQueen's on foot and Mater's clogs on the other — that is if you can get your hands on both pairs.