D1 Milano Watches Look Familiar (But the Prices Don't)

Sure, the biggest pull of owning a luxury watch is the beauty of the design. Immaculate engineering in the form of tiny cogs and screws which work together to offer up accurate, long-lasting precision that has been perfected often over hundreds of years. But, although many don’t like to admit it, a lot of the allure of a luxury watch lies purely in its aesthetic value. D1 Milano watches might not be the most beautifully engineered timepieces on the market, but they look damn good.

Characterized by an octagonal case, D1 Milano watches certainly look familiar, but the price tag is something altogether different. Ranging in price from $142 for its most basic Nano design to $761 for the larger and more flashy Skeleton style, every watch falls into the affordable category.

With a tiny 32mm case, Nano is an unimposing classic, especially in its tonal-black finish. Moving further up the scale, Skeleton features a 41.5mm case which is near-enough standard for most luxury watches. While the more expensive styles feature stainless steel bracelets and cases, they are also available in polycarbonite for a sportier touch. Powered by reliable Seiko automatic and quartz movements, and many water-resistant to 300 meters, D1 Milano watches outperform their price tags.

Shop our favorite D1 Milano watches below.

