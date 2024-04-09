Swatch & OMEGA’s Black Snoopy MoonSwatch: Where to Buy

Swatch and OMEGA’s second Snoopy MoonSwatch collaboration has been revealed in full ahead of its release later this month.

The pair's latest black-dialed MoonSwatch, which features the same sleek Snoopy-fied moonphase function as Swatch and OMEGA's first collab, comes less than two weeks after the release of its white-dialed timepiece that sold out almost instantaneously.

But following another teaser earlier this week, Swatch and OMEGA has now shared its latest MISSION TO THE MOONPHASE – NEW MOON in all its stealthy black glory.

And, just like the FULL MOON chronograph, the watch boasts all the hallmarks of OMEGA’s Speedmaster Moonwatch but arrives for just a fraction of the price at $310.

So, when and where can you buy Swatch and OMEGA’s second Snoopy MoonSwatch?

Typical of MoonSwatch’s lunar-linked release dates, Swatch and OMEGA’s latest collab drops on April 8 in line with the expected total eclipse in North America.

Also typical of the series thus far, the watch can only be purchased in “selected Swatch stores worldwide,” according to the brand.

This means that while the pair are offering both casual horologists and Peanuts fans alike a second bite of the MoonSwatch cherry, it’s highly likely that it’s going to be just as tricky to get a hold of — if not harder.

Taking all of Swatch and OMEGA’s Snoopy content thus far into account — the countless IG posts, the teasers, and the short clips — this release is expected to be the final Snoopy MoonSwatch... for now anyway.

That said, if we’ve learned anything from MoonSwatch over the past 12 months, it’s that whenever you think Swatch and OMEGA are done (or resting, at least), that's often not the case.