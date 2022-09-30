Daniel Arsham is Going on a RIMOWA Holiday

Back in 2019, Daniel Arsham joined RIMOWA on holiday. Not an actual holiday, mind, but with their co-created Eroded Suitcase, they'd certainly have looked the part. Fast forward to now, and the duo are planning their second getaway, this time around packing the Eroded Turntable and Pilot Case – watch out, Ibiza!

If you happened to find an eroded-looking suitcase in your possession, you'd have no doubts concerning its creator. A piece of gear that looks fresh out of an archeological dig? That'll be Daniel Arsham.

The artist's crafts have spanned many a character, franchise, utility, piece of furniture – you name it.

RIMOWA round two is a little different from the first offering, switching the vibe from jet-setting to spinning the decks. Pulled from the depths of RIMOWA's archives, the Pilot Case was a popular choice for (you guessed it) pilots and flight crew due to its functional size and shape.

Throughout the 90s, however, it became somewhat of a cult piece amongst DJs as it served as the perfect equipment carrier.

Arsham's version is a celebration of these humble beginnings, seeing the aluminum base decked out in a series of vintage-style logos in an exclusive shade of Arsham Green Pantone.

Obviously, something needs to be eroded, and in this case, that'll be the turntable.

The unique collection will be available from October 7 via Arsham's site and RIMOWA's online and physical stores. Limited to 500 pieces, this is a true collector's item – but what of Arsham's isn't?

An additional black colorway of the Pilot Case will be sold on the Archive Editions WeChat MiniProgram and exclusively at RIMOWA's Asian stores (physical and online).