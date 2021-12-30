This Carbon-Fiber Custom Patek Is The Black Grail

We’ve seen a range of fire custom luxury watches lately. From Jacquie Aiche’s respectful Rolex updates to 1017 ALYX 9SM’s eye-catching take on the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, no matter what style the custom, it’s usually a showstopper. That is, they’re made to stop people in their tracks and start a conversation. But when bold dials and shining bracelets have become the norm, maybe it’s the simple customs that are the most radical. Take the Designa Individual Custom Patek Philippe Nautilus, dubbed The Black Grail.

Characterized by its irregular octagonal face, the Patek Philippe Nautilus has seen a resurgence in the past few years. Much like the stock market, the watch market moves in waves and the Patek Philippe Nautilus has gained big value in its newfound popularity. And when there are sleek takes on the recognizable build like the Designa Individual The Black Grail, it’s hard to see why the Nautilus was ever not in the spotlight.

At 40mm, this custom Patek Philppe is physically unimposing and its stature is mirrored in its decoration. Cased in a full carbon fiber design, this tonal black custom Patek Philippe is unusual in its simplicity. From a distance, keen eyes will make out the signature face shape, but only on closer inspection will they see the beautiful patina. Extending around the bracelet and case, the waving skin of the carbon fiber becomes a central focus of the design. Coupled with a striped dial and white markings, the Designa Individual The Black Grail is quiet, but the most confident watch in the room.

This custom Patek Philippe is available for pre-order here and will set you back a cool $289,971.

Shop the Designa Individual custom Patek Philippe Nautilus below.

