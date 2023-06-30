These Restored Rolexes Might Be Better than the Originals

Like all niche, specialist communities, the world of luxury watches is one made up of levels. While some like to keep it classic with an entry-level icon like the Omega Seamaster or Rolex Submariner, others look to stand out from the crowd with six-figure Richard Milles. But standing out doesn’t always mean taking out a mortgage.

Vintage customs are ideal for turning heads because they’re rare and largely unseen before, plus with designers like Jacquie Aiche offering drool-worthy retro updates for the same price as a new Submariner, it’s worth exploring.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2007, Jacquie Aiche is a master of finding new ways to wear classic jewelry elements. Retro luxury watches are a natural fit then, offering Jacquie Aiche the chance to reshape these precious icons into something unique and modern. Using vintage luxury timepieces as her canvas, Aiche sets diamond and onyx indices as well as finishing with illustrated motifs to bring new life to the dials.

From the Datejust to the Oyster, Jacquie Aiche watches always respect their base matter. Everything that made these vintage timepieces what they are today has been kept, with little subversions being used to modernize without losing original charm.

Shop our favorite Jacquie Aiche Rolexes below.

