Here's Where to Cop the ALYX Audemars Piguet in Rose Gold

We've seen luxury fashion adopting many of the traits of the bootleg styles of the '90s and early '00s lately; Louis Vuitton's range of Nike Air Force Ones was the point of no return. There are just certain collaborations that are so outrageous, so gratuitous, that they feel like bootlegs. Take MAD Paris' customized 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, for example.

You've likely seen this custom AP on your Instagram feed alongside mock-ups of further collaboration pieces with the likes of Casablanca. but thanks to Browns, you can now actually put the custom timepiece on your wrist. Well, providing you've got a spare $163,000 at your disposal.

Using the iconic Royal Oak as its base, the 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet is an elegantly small timepiece. With a case width of just 34mm — a size rarely seen in the world of luxury watches — and a thickness of just 9mm, it's an unimposing addition to your wrist. An 18K Rose Gold case and bracelet make for a tonal finish while the dial lacks any markings aside from the date window and logo engravings.

Customized exclusively by MAD Paris and made from second-hand base watches, the 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet Royal Oak lands as part of a limited run of just 40 pieces.

Shop the 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet Royal Oak below.

MAD Paris Audemars Piguet 1017 ALYX 9SM Royal Oak Watch $163000 Buy at Browns

