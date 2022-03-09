Welcome to Dior Disneyland

This article was published on March 3 and updated on March 9

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the trend-obsessed fashion industry, Dior is going against the grain with a patient, time-consuming project years in the making. Of course, there's one and only one thing that gets the biz's big players to take a breather: a celebration of legacy.

Specifically, Dior has spent over two years renovating 30 Avenue Montaigne, the legendary hôtel particulier — which means "mansion" in French but usually refers specifically to a large townhouse — built in 1865 by Napoleon's son, which captured the attention of Christian Dior himself back in 1946.

In the nearly 80 years since, 30 Montaigne has remained a symbol of Dior's savoir-faire. For instance, the structure was Dior's personal haute couture salon and was the first place where clients beheld his iconic New Look.

Now, on March 6, the brand new 30 Montaigne will be unveiled to the public. Inside the massive 10,000m2 residence, guests will be granted access to every element of Dior worth seeing and beyond.

Dior / Adrien Dirand

Everything from retail outposts to an exclusive private guest suite (30 Montaigne was originally a hotel, after all) is packed inside under the guidance of frequent Dior partner, architect Peter Marino.

There's a boutique — itself a whopping 2,000m2 — with exclusive ready-to-wear and bags, artworks, multiple gardens, bespoke furniture, a gallery space and customized elevator: 30 Montaigne very much is the physical manifestation of maison Dior.

Yes, everything about 30 Montaigne is Dior, maximized, as explained in the latest A, B, C, Dior podcast.

Dior / Kristen Pelou 1 / 18

For instance, compare the Dior café in Miami to the massive one in 30 Montaigne.

Not only is the latter purposely placed nearby the gallery to encourage casual relaxation but its spirit carries over to two more culinary experiences — a fine dining restaurant and exquisite pâtisserie positioned above a rose garden — all overseen by master chef Jean Imbert.

Suffice to say, for even the most casual Dior admirer, it doesn't get any better. Welcome to Dior Disneyland.