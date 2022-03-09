Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Welcome to Dior Disneyland

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

This article was published on March 3 and updated on March 9

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the trend-obsessed fashion industry, Dior is going against the grain with a patient, time-consuming project years in the making. Of course, there's one and only one thing that gets the biz's big players to take a breather: a celebration of legacy.

Specifically, Dior has spent over two years renovating 30 Avenue Montaigne, the legendary hôtel particulier — which means "mansion" in French but usually refers specifically to a large townhouse — built in 1865 by Napoleon's son, which captured the attention of Christian Dior himself back in 1946.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the nearly 80 years since, 30 Montaigne has remained a symbol of Dior's savoir-faire. For instance, the structure was Dior's personal haute couture salon and was the first place where clients beheld his iconic New Look.

Now, on March 6, the brand new 30 Montaigne will be unveiled to the public. Inside the massive 10,000m2 residence, guests will be granted access to every element of Dior worth seeing and beyond.

Everything from retail outposts to an exclusive private guest suite (30 Montaigne was originally a hotel, after all) is packed inside under the guidance of frequent Dior partner, architect Peter Marino.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's a boutique — itself a whopping 2,000m2 — with exclusive ready-to-wear and bags, artworks, multiple gardens, bespoke furniture, a gallery space and customized elevator: 30 Montaigne very much is the physical manifestation of maison Dior.

Yes, everything about 30 Montaigne is Dior, maximized, as explained in the latest A, B, C, Dior podcast.

Dior / Kristen Pelou
1 / 18

For instance, compare the Dior café in Miami to the massive one in 30 Montaigne.

Not only is the latter purposely placed nearby the gallery to encourage casual relaxation but its spirit carries over to two more culinary experiences — a fine dining restaurant and exquisite pâtisserie positioned above a rose garden — all overseen by master chef Jean Imbert.

Suffice to say, for even the most casual Dior admirer, it doesn't get any better. Welcome to Dior Disneyland.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
All Gone2021 Ape Shall Never Kill (Bored) Ape
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MedicomBe@rbrick Jerry Flocky 1000% Brown
$860.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson, the New Christian Dior
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Jonathan An-Dior-son
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How Dior Hand-Sculpted Its All-Purpose Bag of the Year (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now