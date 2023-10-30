Sign up to never miss a drop
EXCLUSIVE: Creed's Richest Fragrance Just Got Richer

Beauty
Words By Alexandra Pauly

Creed's most iconic fragrance, Aventus, borrows its name from a Latin word meaning "event" — and the scent, loved by fragrance experts and hobbyists alike, is indeed a monumental creation. 13 years after its release, Aventus is getting a limited-edition makeover: Meet Absolu Aventus, Creed's new take on the storied classic.

Absolu Aventus is the fourth addition to the Aventus family. There's the original scent, of course, followed by Aventus For Her and Aventus Cologne. Absolu Aventus is a richer version of the (already rich) original: Its signature pineapple top note is enhanced by citrusy bursts of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant, while its floral, musky base is augmented with cardamon, cinnamon, and amber.

If Aventus is fresh and fruity, Absolu Aventus is its darker, warmer sister.

"When Creed debuted Aventus in 2010, Creed could never have anticipated the response it would have had on the industry," Giles Gordon, Creed's chief marketing officer, told Highsnobiety. "We are consistently hearing from customers how they get stopped by strangers to ask what they’re wearing."

Gordon describes Absolu Aventus as a "creative interpretation of an icon — it's Aventus 'cut different.'" But if you want in on on this gem, you'll have to act fast — Absolu Aventus is a time and quantity-limited edition that the brand expects to sell out by the holidays.

Absolu Aventus is one of Creed's first major releases since its acquisition by Kering Beauté for a reported $3.83 billion. "We are thrilled to now officially be part of Kering Beauté, a group which deeply understands luxury and craftsmanship," Gordon said. "The acquisition shows how strong and highly regarded Creed is, as well as its ambitions for growth around the world."

The sale was a major coup for the booming niche fragrance industry, which has seen several high-profile M&As over the past year — in August, L'Oréal bought Aesop and in July 2022, Puig acquired Byredo. But these billion-dollar deals also have fragrance fanatics concerned about price increases and reformulations of their favorite niche perfumes.  

Gordon reassures shoppers that "any changes that are made to formulations are a result of regulation changes, just as they are in the entire fragrance industry. Creed always has and continues to source only the best, and highest quality raw natural ingredients."

Absolu Aventus releases on November 1 in-store and online at Creed's website.

