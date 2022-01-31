Dior's Iconic Monogram Gets the Macrame Treatment at Latest Pop-Up Experience

Prepare to be immersed in the ultimate Dior experience. Bright colors, macrame, and early access to the SS22 menswear collection are happening at the Ba-Tsu Art Gallery.

Dior launched its Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear menswear collection via a pop-up at Tokyo's prominent Ba-Tsu Art Gallery. Vibrant hues, reminiscent of the collection's color palette, occupy the space with larger-than-life flower figures and contemporary furniture.

For SS22, pink, lime green, and cream take over oversized knitwear, tailored blazer and short co-ordinates, and solid accessory pieces as creative director Kim Jones finds a muse in the modern man.

While the brand celebrates the release of the SS22 men's collection, Dior continues to honor the house's legacy by revisiting signature design codes.

Dior reimagines the timeless Dior Oblique motif in delicate macrame. The design is exclusively available at Ba-Tsu Art Gallery, appearing on the brand's fringe sweater, B23 high-top, slip-on sneakers, Alpha Sandal, Saddle Bag, and Explorer Backpack.

But if you're hoping to see the Cactus Jack collaboration at the pop-up, it's highly unlikely.

In December 2021, Dior postponed Travis Scott's Cactus Jack collaboration indefinitely out of respect for the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 people. Dior's Summer 2022 collection originally included the collab, but the launch holds a fogged future.

Dior's pop-up at Ba-Tsu Art Gallery won't be around for long. The event ends this Thursday, February 4. So, if you want Dior's SS22 pieces before everyone else, here's your chance.