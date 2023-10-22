First Skate Decks, Now Di’Orr Greenwood’s Designing Colorful Dunks

Nike Skateboarding is busy, from holiday-focused drops like candy corn sneakers to pending collabs with Supreme. Now, it looks like Nike SB is adding a team-up with skateboarder Di'orr Greenwood to the schedule.

For those unfamiliar with Greenwood, she's a jack of all trades, born and raised in Navajo Nation in Arizona. The Diné tribal member skates, designs decks, and teaches the sport. Oh, and she also is a flute maker. Sheesh.

With her Nike SB collab, we see Greenwood get into her design bag with an extra bold take on the Dunk High, highlighting her many skills and Navajo roots.

Rust brown, aqua blue, and black shades dress the Dunk High's suede and leather panels, while sunset-like hues strike the padded heel and a large strip covering the laces.

Some eye-catching patterns hit the heel and back of the tongue as a subtle nod to her indigenous heritage. At the same time, a stunning graphic Arizona landscape fills out the insoles as a beautiful reminder of the Navajo Nation located in the U.S. state.

Another noticeable detail is the apparent lack of lining. Nike SB Dunks typically boasts a bit more padding than regular Dunks, and Greenwood's interior bears the same thin construction as its exterior. At the same, these may be first looks but not the final product. So, don't freak out yet over the boneless appearance of the collaborative Dunks.

Final touches see the Big Dipper constellation land on the Dunk's black leather Swoosh, while other little stars make for decoration around the laces. In short, like Greenwood's wood-burned decks, her Dunks are also a work of art.

There's no word on when we'll receive the Di'orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High collaboration. My guess is sometime in 2024, given these first looks arrived near the end of the year.

No worries, though. I am okay with sitting back and taking in these striking pairs for a little longer.