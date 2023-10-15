Sign up to never miss a drop
Supreme & Nike SB Take on the Air Darwin

in Sneakers

Supreme's Courtposites aren't even out, and yet another unreleased Nike shoe by the brand is currently make its rounds online.

Recently, we caught peeks at Supreme's Nike SB Air Darwin Low Collab, which sees the streetwear giant bring back the classic low-top 90s basketball shoe with skate-ish flair.

Supreme's Air Darwin Lows arrives with crisp canvas-like uppers, marked with Supreme badges and the model's traditional Nike branding, including its famed backward Swoosh.

Aside from a few Supreme tweaks, the collaborative Air Darwin Lows preserves the original's look for the most part. Supreme's spins bring the classic's woven lace eyelets and even the semi-chunky sole, complete with that familiar huge Swoosh and basketball symbol on the bottom.

According to rumors, Supreme's Air Darwin Lows will see a limited run of only 6,500 pairs in three colorways, including black, white, and cam. Of the 6,500 shoes, select schemes are expected to be even more limited (for example, whispers say there are only 1,000 pairs of white shoes).

As far as a release, Supreme's Nike SB Air Darwin Lows are expected to launch sometime in 2024. That's plenty of time for the Sup heads to get their coins together and maybe even still treat themselves to the Fall/Winter 2023 rollout.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Darwin arrived as an outdoor-worthy basketball sneaker and the first Nike shoe to do the flipped Swoosh thing. However, Gen Z may commonly associate it with Travis Scott's collabs. Sorry, the Air Darwin did it first.

The Air Darwin became synonymous with basketball icon Dennis Rodman, who popularized the shoe and frequently wore them on the court in the mid-90s. Folks even call it Rodman's unofficial signature shoe.

Launched in 1994, the Air Darwin came in leather high-top versions and canvas low-tops (like the Supreme pairs), with the former recently popping back up shelves in 2019.

Now, Supreme — known for playing around with Nike's forgotten and least buzzy silhouettes from the past — is prepping the Air Darwin Low for its comeback.

