Not Only Is Ye on Future's Album, But DONDA Designed the Merch

Kanye West keeps his friends close and those pals always reciprocate. Just like how Future was all over Ye's DONDA (though moreso its sequel, DONDA 2), Kanye has plenty to do with Future's new record, I Never Liked You.

Specifically, Ye features on Future's "Keep It Burnin" and appeared in the corresponding music video. It's not impossible to believe that Kanye also had something to do with, say, the production or lining up another feature, but that's all speculation.

What isn't speculation, however, is Future's new I Never Liked You merch collection, designed by Kanye's DONDA Creative team and available for pre-order until May 5 via Future's I Never Liked You merch site.

This drop is less Future returning a favor to Kanye — Future reportedly executive-produced DONDA 2 — as much as it is Ye flexing DONDA's design muscles, with the collective having just created merch for Pusha T's new album, It's Almost Dry.

And, this being a Kanye joint, the DONDA-designed merch is quintessential 2022 Ye: washed-out, boxy hoodies, faded black caps, and the requisite branded silk eye mask to match I Never Liked You's inimitable album cover.

The most Kanye piece of all, however, is a perforated face mask akin to those that Ye wore throughout 2021 as he teased, tweaked, and tested DONDA.

Finally, fans walk around like hoodie-wearing Nazguls, just like their idol. Except that Kanye hasn't been wearing those facemasks at all recently. But whatever.

Or, they can channel Ye's Kids See Ghosts merch with Cactus Plant Flea Market's I Never Liked You collection, which comprises a hoodie and T-shirt with playful "Toxxxic" artwork and an illustrated tracklist on the rear.

Future's merch rollout accompanies the I Never Liked You deluxe album, which is dropping mere days after the proper release (April 29 for the regular version, May 2 for I Never Liked You deluxe).

This one includes five new songs, including features from Lil Baby and Lil Durk, perfect for moody dudes seeking more introspective and vaguely toxic one-liners like the kind that Highsnobiety's Morgan Smith recently recapped.