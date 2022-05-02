Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Album Isn’t as Toxic as You Think

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Be calm. Future dropped.

Leave it to Future to appropriately name his latest album, I Never Liked You, prepping fans for a summer of villainous bops – leaving men ready to forget about their longtime girlfriends and women prepared to snag Birkins and bounce.

This weekend, I joined in with other Future fans and gave into the toxic energy, giving the album a much-needed listen.

Based on initial spins of the 49-minute project, I can honestly say the album isn't as toxic as people are making it out to be, but it's still getting played all summer in this household, especially now that Future added five new songs to the deluxe version of the album on May 2, mere days after it dropped on April 29.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Let me first start by saying, Future fully embraces his toxic king status on I Never Liked You. The album carries its fair share of unwholesome quotables, i.e., "Buy a Birkin for a bitch before I buy her flowers" and "Get mad at yourself cause you can't leave me alone."

Ye and Drake came with some toxicity of their own. You can catch Ye jabbing at buying a house across the street from Kim Kardashian's ("I'm a buy a home next to your home if I miss you").

Meanwhile, Drake supplies some What a Time to be Alive energy, going back and forth with Future on "WAIT FOR U" and "I'M ON ONE". He gets in his toxic Future bag, telling a woman seeking a relationship with him that he's actually her best friend instead ("I could never be your man, I'm your bestie").

In my opinion, they came with the toxic energy I was looking for from Future — you know, that DS2, Beast Mode, and Monster energy. But, perhaps, Future's R&B-style tunes and softer side on this album didn't help to pack the stings as Drizzy and Yeezy delivered.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for slowed-down Future, hence why HNDRXX is also a no-skip zone for me. But, with those vibe-paced tracks, Future took the time to show us the other facets of himself and honestly, I'm not mad at it.

The Atlanta rapper explores his more vulnerable POV on "LOVE YOU BETTER," "BACK TO THE BASICS," and "VOODOO." In between, you got classic toxic and flex king Future with tracks like "MASSAGING ME" and "PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ."

In short, I Never Liked You was an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least – going from actually sympathizing with the king of toxicity to wanting to ball out on a Hermès I know I can't afford in his honor.

Ah, you gotta love Future's wild-ride album experiences. And it's safe to say the Pluto fans are indeed here for the new album and its vibe too because internet reactions never lie (and are never not hilarious).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

With this amount of hype, Future's I Never Liked You may actually become the biggest debut of 2022, as projected.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
LemaireMini Drop Earring Silver
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyBorrowed Shirt Blue/White Classic Stripe
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725P Team Away Grey
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • This Is the Future of Sneakers — And It's Closer Than You Might Think
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
  • The Future Is DVF
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now